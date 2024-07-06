Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,178 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,925,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $120,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 546.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 24,328 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 530,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 88.39, a quick ratio of 88.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust ( NYSE:FBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $53.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBRT. BTIG Research cut their target price on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James upgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

