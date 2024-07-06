Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 73,762 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,521,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of SiriusPoint worth $122,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,800,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,081,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 39,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,424,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,128,000 after purchasing an additional 71,652 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 120,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 71,288 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPNT opened at $12.09 on Friday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $685.50 million during the quarter.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

