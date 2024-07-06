Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 79,031 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,075,266 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 79,031 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Customers Bancorp worth $119,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,153,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,114,000 after buying an additional 40,134 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,454,000 after purchasing an additional 475,907 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,504,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 46,347 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $16,194,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.65. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $60.09.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Customers Bancorp

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.