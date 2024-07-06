Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,674,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Harmony Biosciences worth $118,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $331,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 15.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 168,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 22,126 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 534,795.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,681 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $39.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 22.30%. Harmony Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

