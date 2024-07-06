Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth $113,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 134.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIS traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.86. 81,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,884. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $183.29 and a twelve month high of $244.72.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

