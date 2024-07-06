Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. SWAN Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $178,000. Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 517,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,210,000 after buying an additional 95,551 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $82.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.