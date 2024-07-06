Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MGK stock traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $326.38. 303,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,223. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.10 and a fifty-two week high of $326.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.67.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

