Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,872 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $83.51. 3,216,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,157. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

