Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Position Trimmed by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,772.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,186 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,923.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,344,000 after acquiring an additional 372,386 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after acquiring an additional 57,923 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,262,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,640,000 after acquiring an additional 35,520 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.35. The stock had a trading volume of 104,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,760. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $158.07. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.07 and its 200-day moving average is $142.03.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

