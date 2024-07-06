Vantage Investment Partners LLC Makes New $12.10 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,098,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,701,000. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 172.3% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 340,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $165,270,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $539.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $484.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $274.38 and a one year high of $540.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.27.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,272,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,905 shares of company stock valued at $123,528,726 in the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

