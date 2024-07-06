Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.28. Vaso shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 44,185 shares traded.
Vaso Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. The company has a market cap of $41.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.31.
Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter. Vaso had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.31%.
About Vaso
Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.
