Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.28. Vaso shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 44,185 shares traded.

Vaso Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. The company has a market cap of $41.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.31.

Get Vaso alerts:

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter. Vaso had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.