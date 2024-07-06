Veery Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Veery Capital LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $113.33 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $446.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Get Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.