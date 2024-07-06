Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $7,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Ventas Trading Up 1.2 %

Ventas stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of -276.04, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.62.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

