VERSES AI (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as 0.78 and last traded at 0.77. Approximately 185,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 244,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.75.

VERSES AI Stock Up 3.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is 1.01.

About VERSES AI

(Get Free Report)

VERSES AI Inc, a cognitive computing company, engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) software. The company offers KOSM, a network operating system for enabling distributed intelligence; and Wayfinder, an AI assisted order picking solution. It is also developing GIA, an AI powered personal assistant for everyone.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VERSES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VERSES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.