Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Jakob Sigurdsson Acquires 3,000 Shares

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,189 ($15.04) per share, for a total transaction of £35,670 ($45,117.63).
Jakob Sigurdsson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 31st, Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 3,000 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,259 ($15.92) per share, for a total transaction of £37,770 ($47,773.84).
- On Tuesday, May 14th, Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 3,000 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,312 ($16.59) per share, with a total value of £39,360 ($49,784.97).
Victrex Stock Performance
Shares of Victrex stock opened at GBX 1,180 ($14.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,371.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. Victrex plc has a one year low of GBX 1,084 ($13.71) and a one year high of GBX 1,632 ($20.64). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,241.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,311.35.
Victrex Cuts Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Victrex from GBX 1,750 ($22.14) to GBX 1,680 ($21.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
About Victrex
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.
