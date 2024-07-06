Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 198.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,277 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,744 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.5% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $895,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 645,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,025,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $70.04 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $70.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.