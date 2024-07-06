Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 210.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,031 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 59,650 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Walmart Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $70.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $563.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $70.15.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

