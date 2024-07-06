Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 198.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,324 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.04. 21,586,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,917,258. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $70.15. The firm has a market cap of $563.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.90.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,367,350.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

