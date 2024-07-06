Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.14. 353,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 355,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Waterdrop from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waterdrop

Waterdrop Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $421.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.60 million for the quarter. Waterdrop had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

About Waterdrop

(Get Free Report)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.