WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,928 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 64.0% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,021,000 after purchasing an additional 142,412 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 395,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,879,000 after buying an additional 107,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC opened at $77.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.88. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $93.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEC. Scotiabank dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

