West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.46

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.46 and traded as high as $34.89. West Coast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $34.89, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

West Coast Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.77.

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.35 million for the quarter.

West Coast Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About West Coast Community Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. West Coast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.15%.

West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, and health savings accounts; and individual retirement account and retirement plans.

