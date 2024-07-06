West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.46

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.46 and traded as high as $34.89. West Coast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $34.89, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.
West Coast Community Bancorp Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.77.
West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.35 million for the quarter.
West Coast Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement
About West Coast Community Bancorp
West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, and health savings accounts; and individual retirement account and retirement plans.
