Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.79

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.79 and traded as low as $10.48. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 17,847 shares.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

