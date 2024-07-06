Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.79

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.79 and traded as low as $10.48. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 17,847 shares.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
