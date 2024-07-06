Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

WDC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $77.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.22. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $81.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,368 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,346 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

