Wheels Up Experience Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UP)

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 3,107 put options on the company. This is an increase of 472% compared to the typical daily volume of 543 put options.
NYSE UP opened at $3.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01. Wheels Up Experience has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.23.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 495.46% and a negative net margin of 44.05%. The firm had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter.
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.
