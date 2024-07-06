Wheels Up Experience Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UP)

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 3,107 put options on the company. This is an increase of 472% compared to the typical daily volume of 543 put options.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Up 22.1 %

NYSE UP opened at $3.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01. Wheels Up Experience has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.23.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 495.46% and a negative net margin of 44.05%. The firm had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Advisors LP bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at $88,552,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 156,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 118,699 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

