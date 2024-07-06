White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,707.20

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,707.20 and traded as high as $1,723.19. White Mountains Insurance Group shares last traded at $1,719.40, with a volume of 21,890 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,777.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,707.20.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $86.04 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at White Mountains Insurance Group

In other news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,512,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

