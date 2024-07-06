Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $5.65 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $7.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.