Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $296.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WTW stock opened at $261.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.18 and a 200-day moving average of $259.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $278.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

