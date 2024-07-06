Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTW. Gillson Capital LP boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 253,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,166,000 after buying an additional 54,361 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,614,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,042,000 after buying an additional 28,046 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $4,455,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $261.61 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $278.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

