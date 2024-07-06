Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $13,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $418.72 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $431.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $397.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.58. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 149.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.69.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $345.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $407.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total value of $295,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,431.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total value of $295,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,431.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

