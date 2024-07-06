WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL) Shares Down 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $99.00 and last traded at $99.25. 761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.49.

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $375.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.43.

Get WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 86,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Al Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to US value stocks from developed markets. AIVL was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.