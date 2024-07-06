Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Down 1.5 %
XIN stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $4.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76.
About Xinyuan Real Estate
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Xinyuan Real Estate
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.