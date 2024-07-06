Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Receives $21.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.05.

XPOF has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Xponential Fitness stock opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.90%. Xponential Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $1,351,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $29,776,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $1,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

