YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $79.97

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.97 and traded as low as $73.65. YASKAWA Electric shares last traded at $74.14, with a volume of 2,790 shares.

YASKAWA Electric Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.36 and its 200-day moving average is $79.93.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that YASKAWA Electric Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

