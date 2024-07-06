Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Free Report) fell 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $6.50. 18,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,781,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.79.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

