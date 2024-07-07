10,587 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Purchased by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,018,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 88,614 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Exelon by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,096,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,968,000 after acquiring an additional 277,635 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Exelon by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 84,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Exelon by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,389,000 after acquiring an additional 200,476 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.53.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

