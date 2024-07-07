1,215 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,215 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,153 shares of company stock worth $12,540,428 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $274.00 price target (up previously from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $224.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.12.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $222.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.40.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

