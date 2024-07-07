13,672 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210,793 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,428 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,777.1% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,056 shares during the period.

SPLG stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

