1,682 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Acquired by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,885,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,901.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 150,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after buying an additional 142,863 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,816,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,462,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 204.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,103,000 after buying an additional 73,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright
In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.50.
Curtiss-Wright Company Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
