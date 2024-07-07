17,502 Shares in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,854,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,572,000 after buying an additional 677,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,760,000 after acquiring an additional 153,530 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,148,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,446,000 after purchasing an additional 80,856 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 62,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Stock Performance

Shares of NGVT opened at $41.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.66. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $36.66 and a 12 month high of $66.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $340.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.15 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ingevity from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

