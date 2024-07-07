1834 Investment Advisors Co. Acquires 4,753 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWIFree Report) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 15.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 502,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 274,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 597,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 218,667 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,222,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,857. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.00. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.53.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

