1834 Investment Advisors Co. Buys 737 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in CarMax by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in CarMax by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CarMax from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMX

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.58. 2,293,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,948. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.