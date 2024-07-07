1834 Investment Advisors Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,818 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 328,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,120,000 after purchasing an additional 45,437 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 56.3% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 19,273 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,802,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,987 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FANG

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,106. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.73 and a 12-month high of $211.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.74 and a 200 day moving average of $183.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.