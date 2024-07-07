1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $214,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.62.

GS stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $464.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,111. The company has a market cap of $149.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $454.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

