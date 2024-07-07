1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ALB stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,229,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $92.29 and a 1-year high of $247.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.89 and a 200 day moving average of $121.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.78.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

