1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $9.26 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.1% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $347,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 212.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

View Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CVX stock traded down $2.40 on Friday, reaching $154.31. 6,183,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,945,543. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.96. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $284.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.