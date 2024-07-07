1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $9.56 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,702 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.1% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,978,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,405. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.96. The company has a market cap of $295.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company's revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

