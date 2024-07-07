1834 Investment Advisors Co. Invests $201,000 in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth $428,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 71,596 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,791,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

IHI stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.82. The company had a trading volume of 442,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,942. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.05.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

