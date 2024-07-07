1834 Investment Advisors Co. Invests $207,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 332,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,794,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.02. 3,295,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,102. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.67. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

