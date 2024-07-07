1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 1,332 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,321,088.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $858,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,321,088.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,730 shares of company stock valued at $31,921,649 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock traded down $5.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.60. The company had a trading volume of 30,104,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,671,984. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.92 billion, a PE ratio of -92.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.