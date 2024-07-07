1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 13,361 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,361 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STAG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 213.5% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 26,631 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,127,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 501,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,310,000 after acquiring an additional 53,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth about $10,124,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAG traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $36.05. 681,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average is $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.00%.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

